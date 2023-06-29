In a time where there are more lies and falsehoods on social media and opinionated news shows and there’s rampant ignorance and stupidity, we’re banning books.
Books are the medicine for ignorance and stupidity. Yet book banning is spreading across the country.
The New York Times reported on several egregious examples of book bans taking place across the country.
In Wyoming, for example, a county prosecutor’s office considered charges against library employees for stocking books like “Sex is a Funny Word” and “This Book is Gay.”
In Oklahoma, a bill was introduced in the state senate that would prohibit public school libraries from keeping books on hand that deal with sexual identity and sexual activity.
The American Library Association said in a preliminary report that it received an “unprecedented” 330 reports of book challenges. Parents, school board officials and lawmakers around the country are challenging books at a pace not seen in decades, the Times reported.
Years ago as a reporter for the St. Joseph News-Press, I got a call from angry parents in an area school district to come cover a book-banning effort.
The book in question was “Whale Talk” by Chris Crutcher. The book was about a teen experiencing racism and bullying in a small town. Other books by Crutcher dealt with drug use and gender identity, problems many of our kids face today. Crutcher’s books are about understanding.
I interviewed Crutcher and found him to be a wise and caring man who is also a renowned childhood and adolescent counselor.
With youth suicides, drug overdoses and other tragic matters you would think we would welcome all the help we can get. Apparently, our biases and prejudices are more important than the safety of our youth.
“Book bans create a culture of fear in society,” said Emily Knox, National Coalition Against Censorship Board president. “Teachers grow unsure of what they can say in a classroom, and writers question whether they should write about a certain topic for fear of becoming a target.”
Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” is a classic of modern American literature on race that won a Pulitzer Prize a year after its 1960 release. Curiously, it’s on some banned book lists.
These book-banning fanatics don’t see — or do they see — that they are contributing to a dumbing down of society. Ignorance makes people more malleable and easily duped and misled.
We no longer or have ever lived in a black-and-white 1950s TV sitcom world. “Leave it to Beaver” and “Father Knows Best” were not real life but idealized dreams.
We can’t live in a world that only existed on black-and-white TV.
