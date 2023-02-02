It’s been observed since 1926, and each year except the first two has featured a different theme. This year’s theme is “Black Resistance.” It’s in resistance to oppression, discrimination and racism in our country and abroad.
It’s a battle that is as old as race itself but with newer and sometimes deadlier challenges. We live in a festering climate of hate groups, hate crimes, political insurrections and racial discontent that opens up old wounds.
The National Museum of African American History and Culture issued a release that said, “By resisting, African Americans continue to mobilize resources and shape social movements to create space for Black Americans to thrive.”
Black history is important for everyone to understand. We become closer by knowing about each other.
Black people know more about white people than the other way around. Blacks live in a culture built by whites where their dreams and achievements are on daily display through TV and other sources. We partly learned there were good and bad whites through TV westerns and family sitcoms. Blacks had no such vehicles portraying us in a similar light. What you saw of us was on the 6 p.m. news being arrested and firehosed.
Until recently, there weren’t many Blacks on TV and in commercials. Now we even have mixed-race couples in these commercials, which is a resistance to ancient taboos.
Whenever I think of Black History Month, not only do the major players like Martin Luther King Jr., George Washington Carver and W.E.B. Dubous come to mind but so do our local heroes and pioneers — community activists like Kelsy Beshears and Alma Mathis, promoters like Milton Bundy and Taju Tubbs, educators like Hamilton Henderson, Virginia Glass, Jewel Robinson and William Y. Washington and politicians like John Lucas.
I think of people in my own family like my grandfather Jim Weston, who was a rodeo bronco buster, and my grandmother, who bought a house and raised a family on wages as a short-order cook.
There are still heroes among us today. We must recognize them in our family and society.
We can hold large public observances and prayer gatherings but it starts much closer by recognizing the heroes in our families. We have the mother who works two jobs to raise her kids, the dad who is always present and the grandparent’s wisdom. What they lived or are living is a testament to overcoming as well. We do well to honor them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.