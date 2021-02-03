A white co-worker in a factory locker room once tried to make excuses for another white co-worker who used racial slurs in my presence.

“He thought you were white,” said the apologist.

I knew that wasn’t the case. But when I told him I didn’t want to be white, the apologist looked at me with incredulous surprise as if I should want to be.

Maybe if I was a slave and the white master was whipping me every day I may want to be white or have the same respect. But no, I’m grateful God made me Black and my mother raised me Black.

Knowing Black history and knowing I come from strong people who survived slavery, Jim Crow, lynchings and systemic racism gives me a sense of pride in who I am.

To say I don’t want to be white is not a slanderous, racist statement. It really says I’m comfortable in my Black skin.

Anyone, whatever their race, living today should be proud in knowing that you are the result of strong people who survived hardship.

You are the offspring of people who survived the 1919 pandemic, which killed millions of people. You are descendants of the strong people who survived the Trail of Tears, the Depression and world wars.

When someone asks me why we need a Black History Month, the fact that they asked is reason enough.

Another person reasoned if they taught Black history it’d make the school day longer.

To that I say no. Black history is a part of American history and we should treat it as such.

There’s too many ignorant people carrying Confederate flags alongside the American flag not knowing one crosses out the other and is a symbol of hatred to Black people.

That’s why we need a Black History Month.

There’s too many young Black kids sagging, robbing, looting and killing each other.

That’s another reason we need Black History Month.

Frederick Douglass, the famed black abolitionist, orator writer and statesman said: “If there is no struggle there is no progress.”

Through all of our struggles we have made progress. Don’t let the ignorant racists impede that progress. Their ignorance, whether intentional or not, is merely a barrier we can overcome as we have before.

Black History Month is more than church pageants, Black TV specials and parades. It’s our year-round lives.

And it’s part of all of our history.