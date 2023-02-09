We should consider ourselves lucky as a city our size to have a Black history museum in St. Joseph.
Jewel Robinson, a former Bartlett High and Horace Mann Elementary school teacher, opened the Knea-Von Black Archives Museum in 1991.
Named after his two hockey-playing grandsons, Robinson opened the museum in a building at 19th and Messanie streets that once housed the Drake shoe repair shop, a former black-owned business in the area.
Robinson and his wife, Geraldine, funded everything — the remodeling, artwork and programming — out of their own pockets.
I remember how in efforts to get youth interested in history, Robinson would hold hot dog and pop parties at John Lucas Park on summer days. Sometimes not many kids would show up but it never stopped him. He was a man with a mission.
I remember Robinson when he was my coach and teacher at the old Horace Mann School. As an educator, he was a strict, no-nonsense disciplinarian who meted out corporal punishment through a wooden paddle with holes drilled in it he called the “Board of Education.”
I remembered this version of Robinson when I began to work with him at the museum. What I saw then was a man who was very passionate about our history and youth. He wasn’t just a stern disciplinarian but a gentle, caring man who truly had a heart for kids.
In 2001, the Knea-Von Black Archives became a member of the St. Joseph Museums Inc., which helped extend its reach into the community and abroad.
Today simply called The Black Archives Museum, it is housed in a structure with the Glore Psychiatric Museum, the Doll Museum, the Native American History Museum and offices at 3406 Frederick Ave.
The Archives has exhibits on the Civil War as it happened in Missouri, the Underground Railroad and exhibits on local Black businesses, events and people in the greater St. Joseph area.
It also features a video oral history of African-Americans sharing their personal experiences growing up in St. Joseph during the Civil Rights and segregation eras. Several photos and artifacts among the displays help inspire and educate visitors.
One popular public event is the annual Black Archives Hall of Fame induction. Each year the museum honors two individuals at a ceremony and reception.
So ignorance is no excuse for not knowing Black history. We have an excellent source right here in our own community and one nearby in Leavenworth, Kansas.
We need to learn about Black history beyond February. It’s a year-round education. Take advantage of it.
Log In
