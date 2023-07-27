August is National Black Business Month. Today I can almost count the local Black-owned businesses on one hand, but I and other contemporaries can remember when they flourished in the city, especially on Messanie Street.
As a kid in the 1960s, a walk down Messanie was a tour of Black businesses. There were barbershops, beauty parlors, bars, a shoe repair shop, a restaurant and a pool hall.
The pool hall was called Teen Town as it previously was the Black YMCA. On weekends and after school, we teens hung out there. “Slick” Gamble, a former Navy cook, ran the place and served up some of the best hamburgers in town.
The East Side Cafe, which locals just called the “Chicken House,” sat across the street at 17th and Messanie. The restaurant served the best fried chicken ever. My grandmother cooked there on weekends and the fried chicken was based on an old Alabama recipe the owners brought with them.
Today when I hear chicken sandwich, I turn sort of snobbish. Today’s chicken sandwich is a ground patty of fried chicken breast on a hamburger bun. The Chicken House served a version that was a drumstick or thigh, bone-in, on a slice of white bread and drizzled with Trappey’s Red Devil hot sauce.
That’s the way I still eat my chicken today. It’s a real chicken sandwich to me.
Henry’s barbershop, Taylor’s barbershop and Sonny’s barbershop were where you went to get a haircut and catch up on the local street gossip and Black news.
On Friday and Saturday nights, Messanie was filled with people eating, drinking and partying on their packinghouse wages. It was a wild time with wild characters. Urban renewal and bad investments took it all down sometime in the 1970s. Now all that’s there is a Dollar General Store, a Big Daddy’s BBQ walkup and empty lots. That’s sort of par for the course across the country.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Black business owners account for about 10% of American enterprises and about 30% of all minority-owned businesses. Nearly 40% of Black-owned businesses are in health care, social assistance, repair and maintenance and personal and laundry services.
The U.S. Census also reports that New York has the most Black-owned businesses in the country followed closely by Atlanta. With that said, the growth of Black-owned franchise businesses has grown rapidly. In 2012, more than 30 percent of franchise businesses were Black-owned, an increase of 20% from the previous five years.
Historian John William Templeton and engineer Frederick E. Jordan founded National Black Business Month in August 2004. The mission was to drive the policy agenda affecting the 2.6 million African-American businesses.
We can observe the month by supporting and encouraging the few Black-owned businesses in our community and beyond. You can learn more about the observance of Black Business Month online.
