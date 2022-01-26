As a kid growing up in the ‘60s and ‘70s, I remember the Black-owned businesses on Messanie Street in Midtown and some on Missouri Avenue in the South End. There was a thriving Black business community down by the river before my time as well.
When I once looked at a Black city directory from the 1930s, I was amazed at all the Black professionals and Black-owned businesses here in town. There were doctors, lawyers, dentists, grocery stores, taverns, barbershops and hotels.
This was partly due to segregation, but there was a Black counterpart to every white business in town. Black people needed doctors, lawyers and grocery stores, too, but could not patronize white-owned businesses, so Black businesses flourished in St. Joseph and across the country.
After talking with many old-timers, many residents, while lauding the efforts of integration, bemoaned the fact of how this also was the demise of Black businesses.
No longer, it seemed, was there a need for Black schools, doctors and such when now Black people were able to patronize any business. Certain equalities had their downfalls.
For many years of my youth, Messanie Street was packed with businesses and people. On Friday and Saturday nights, the blocks between 16th and 20th on Messanie were packed with people patronizing the bars and restaurants.
There was a Haskell’s Market, which later became the East Side Cafe, or Big John’s chicken House, as regulars called it. There was a Black YMCA, which later became Teen Town, a pool hall and snack joint for the neighborhood.
There were three barbershops, four bars, a shoe repair shop, doll hospital, skating rink and an American Legion Hall, as well as family residences all in that small stretch of street.
The small section of Missouri Avenue had the Casa Loma and Sportsman bars, as well as churches.
Today, empty lots have taken over the places where Black businesses once thrived.
On Messanie, there is a Dollar General store where the American Legion once sat and a health clinic on Missouri Avenue. Big Daddy’s Barbecue is basically a trailer, not a brick-and-mortar store.
However, there are a few Black-owned businesses in town that aren’t limited to these areas.
There’s The Mark-It, Max Joe’s Daquiri Lounge and Kay Klay inside the East Hills Mall.
We have a rich history of Black business that’s still growing.
To promote local Black history and business resources, the Black Archives Museum of St. Joseph and the Missouri Western Craig School of Business are hosting a Black Business Summit Jan. 27 from 5-8 p.m. at the Bartlett Center on 409 S. 18th Street. For more information, call the Bartlett center at 816-233-8201 or the Black Archives Museum at 816-232-8471.
