Being alone never bothered me. I didn’t and still don’t feel the need to be around people to make me happy and content.
As an only child, I learned to value my alone time. I could read books, write, draw or play Strat-O-Matic board game football.
Many times my mom and grandmother did not know if I was even in the house, sometimes because I was so quiet. Not entertaining anyone or trying to be liked was bliss.
One of the effects of the COVID virus was loneliness. Social distancing and staying homebound for safety reasons kept many people in abject solitude. Being alone left many people depressed and despondent during these times.
However, researchers found in a study that most solitude is chosen and, in fact, even valued. Being alone doesn’t have to equate to feeling lonely.
Jennifer C. Lay, a professor at the University of British Columbia, and some of her colleagues did a study on unwanted loneliness and chosen solitude.
As reported on the Psychology Today website, the group studied 100 adults ages 50 through 85 three times a day every day for 10 days.
Participants were asked to report whether they were alone, whether they wanted to be alone, what they were doing and how they were feeling. They also were asked if they were interacting with other people or wanting to interact with people.
Being alone included being totally alone as well as being among other people but not interacting with them. They were also asked what situation they wanted to be in — interacting or alone.
Study participants also reported where they were: outside, at home, in public, in a building or traveling. Close to two-thirds of participants in the study were women and about three-quarters were retired.
What the researchers found was that regardless of their age, the adults were alone more often than they were interacting with other people.
Another study that included adults of all ages found that those under 40 spent the least amount of time on their own.
When people are alone, 86% of the time it is by choice.
Some of my most relaxing times come when I’m alone, whether in the car or sitting on my porch. For me, the world slows down it seems during those alone times.
