Here we go again. There’s a serious movement afoot to ban certain books from getting into the hands of schoolchildren.
From July 2021 to June 2022, PEN America listed 2,532 instances of individual books being banned, affecting 1,648 titles.
Bans occurred in 138 school districts in 32 states, according to the PEN America website. These districts represent 5,049 schools with a combined enrollment of nearly 4 million students.
PEN, an acronym for Poets, Essayists, Novelists, is an organization formed in New York City in 1922. PEN works to ensure that people everywhere have the freedom to create literature, convey information and ideas, express their views and access the views, ideas and literature of others. The group’s membership consists of more than 7,500 novelists, journalists, nonfiction writers, editors, poets, essayists, playwrights publishers and other writing professionals as well as devoted readers and supporters who join them in their mission.
Now here in Missouri, there is a proposal that will prevent state funds from going to libraries that purchase books that are sexual and prurient that might appeal to minors.
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft proposed the rule. He claims it would protect children and ensure that parents are still in charge.
Efforts to ban such works as “Huckleberry Finn,” “Catcher in the Rye” and “Naked Lunch” over the years, fortunately, have proven unsuccessful.
Reading enlightens and informs us about the world we live in and prepares kids for what to expect living in this world.
As we all well know from being young ourselves, kids can get their hands on any material they choose, questionable intent or not.
Are we to ban movies, songs and the like because kids might see and listen to those sources?
As children, we all knew that one kid in the neighborhood who had access to pornography, alcohol and cigarettes who shared with his friends, including us.
It’s the same impossible task of taking away everybody’s guns, which is another fear. We can’t remove all seemingly questionable reading material any more than we can take away everyone’s guns.
As a St. Joseph News-Press reporter, I once covered a story about Chris Crutcher’s books and a parent’s effort to ban them from a local rural school. Crutcher is a popular American novelist of juvenile literature and a well-respected family therapist.
Crutcher’s books, with titles like “Angry Management” and “Whale Talk,” deal with issues of drug use, sexuality, racism and other topics teens face in today’s world. As a therapist, Crutcher’s books offer support and understanding of the issues for adolescents in sort of that hip uncle way. The books help kids try and understand and deal with serious issues they may face in school and other parts of their lives.
Our kids, like us, need all the help we can get in navigating an ever-changing and increasingly dangerous world.
I’m in no way advocating the distribution of Penthouse and Hustler magazines into the school literature curriculum but books that help our kids and see things from their points of view are a great help they need.
It’s not a black-and-white “Leave It To Beaver” or “Father Knows Best” sitcom kind of world we live in or ever lived in.
Censorship is not an accurate cutting tool.
