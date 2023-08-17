Before I had GPS on my phone, I asked for directions. Even today, as I have GPS on my phone and I still sometimes ask for directions. Sometimes the technology steers me wrong.
When I had a job making deliveries, my GPS would sometimes lead me to a weedy lot or an open field. It was then I’d ask nearby residents for directions.
I have a friend who is a retired UPS driver who never uses GPS and never gets lost. He has an amazing innate sense of direction.
I remember once we took a road trip to Memphis and not one time did my friend look at a map or GPS for directions to get there or when we drove around town.
I remember once when my wife and I were in south Missouri on vacation and used our GPS to navigate the area. Our GPS led us to a place where I swear you could hear the “Deliverance” banjos playing.
I always liked asking for directions from residents and farmers in small towns. Rural folks have a colorful way with directions. “Go down there ‘bouta mile on the blacktop, turn off on the gravel road by ol’ man Sutton’s silo. When you hit the asphalt ‘bouta half a mile out, look to your left and it’s right there next to the creek.”
That’s more accurate than any GPS and more entertaining than some cranky, bossy voice barking directions through your phone.
I remember one time when asking directions could have gotten me into trouble. I was in Kansas City some years ago and stopped to ask a policeman for directions. I thought how convenient he was standing right there on the corner. To my embarrassment, the police officer was engaged in a stakeout when I stopped and asked him for directions. He politely shooed me away with my wife laughing hard in the passenger’s seat!
In an essay on the website AFAR, author Amy Zhang wrote of the virtues of asking for directions. She wrote that most of us would prefer to look at our phones or some other gadget than connect with another human being. She quoted the late writer Lauren Berlant, who propounded that humans have the drive to be inconvenienced by each other.
“To be an inconvenience is really to form attachment to other people, letting them affect you and maybe reroute you. If we put down our phones there’s a welcome culture shock: the lightness of giving up control and jumping into something better — the warmth of other humans, guiding the way”
Of course, you have to trust your source does not lead you into a drug den or some crime-infested area so he can rob you. That’s where your judge of character comes into play. No GPS tells you the road to understanding another’s intention.
Heck, I’ve even had to ask directions to someplace here in town and I’ve lived here most of my life.
It’s no longer embarrassing or less manly to ask for directions. The Daily Mail website claims that men would travel 900 miles to avoid asking for directions. Only 6% would check a map or ask for directions to avoid driving further after realizing they are lost.
There’s nothing manly about being ignorant or plain stupid. Ask for directions if you need them.
