This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Alonzo Weston (copy)

Alonzo Weston

 Alonzo Weston

If you live long enough you’ll see your heroes die. In 68 years of living, I’ve lost way too many heroes and idols.

On Wednesday, I lost yet another one, Len Dawson, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. Lenny the cool. Leonard when coach Hank Stram called him over on the sideline. Lenny was Lenny the Cool before Joe Montana became Joe Cool. It was Stram and Lenny who started the West Coast offense that Montana lived by.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.