If you live long enough you’ll see your heroes die. In 68 years of living, I’ve lost way too many heroes and idols.
On Wednesday, I lost yet another one, Len Dawson, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. Lenny the cool. Leonard when coach Hank Stram called him over on the sideline. Lenny was Lenny the Cool before Joe Montana became Joe Cool. It was Stram and Lenny who started the West Coast offense that Montana lived by.
Dawson and Montana didn’t have strong Bazooka gun arms, so that’s why the West Coast offense with its short passing schemes suited them. They both ran it to perfection.
I met Dawson some years ago in the Chiefs locker room when I went to a game with St. Joseph News-Press sports writer Scott Dochterman.
He wasn’t very big at 6 feet and 190 pounds, as I remember. He was much smaller than most of today’s quarterbacks. But size did not matter when it came to Lenny. He was fearless under pressure and tough as they come.
Dawson was a nice, friendly man. When I spoke with him, he talked highly of St. Joseph during visits years ago. It was a friendly town with good people, he said.
I had heard on sports talk radio last week that Lenny was in hospice. When my family and I went to the Chiefs game last Saturday, I asked one of the Arrowhead workers about his condition. The man didn’t know. Wednesday on the same sports talk radio program is when I heard he had died. I was in my car and I had to pull over it hurt so bad.
Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings said it best about losing our heroes: “Ain’t nothing quite as sad as watching your heroes die. One by one and as they fall. Soon there’ll be no heroes at all.”
This year we lost Bill Russell, another of my sports heroes. In recent years, I’ve lost musicians who were my heroes like Lyle Mays, Joe Sample and Walter Becker. Each of them took with them skills and knowledge that will never be repeated.
I’ve lost many heroes through the years, including Bob Hayes, Red Skelton, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison and James Brown. While still in my youth, I lost John and Robert Kennedy, Martin Luther King and Malcolm X.
A wise man or woman once said that “When your hero dies, everything he stood for does not end. Everything he stood for must continue.”
It’s our memories and thoughts that keep these heroes alive. Of course, old TV footage and music help a lot, too.
I saw a meme today where Stram was welcoming Dawson to heaven. That feels right.
