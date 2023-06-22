Rummaging through my collection of books, comics and other tomes of enlightenment the other day, I was reminded how quaint, weird and imaginative the world seemed to me as a kid.
It seemed strange and wonderful at the same time. We were more naive and gullible then, believing in Sea Monkeys, X-ray specs, bizarre bodybuilding tips and other ads in the back of comic books.
The internet today with its vast stores of information and curious TikTok and Instagram posts makes the weird and amazing seem like part of our normal existence, one filled with talented dog and cat videos, strange human acts and other oddities we can’t escape.
As kids, those comic book ads and the Guinness Book of World Records gave us passageways into worlds beyond the ordinary. They fueled our rich imaginations and inspired us to seek different worlds. We were more gullible then.
I remember buying some X-ray specs from the back of a “Spiderman” comic as a kid. Entering puberty and being interested in girls, I thought this sounded great. A Peeping Tom-enabling tool, or so I thought, it was a toy that preyed on adolescent hormonal changes to be sure.
I madly rushed to the post office when the package with the glasses came in, excited about what I’d finally get to see. Sick as that may seem now, it was part of puberty that advertisers preyed upon.
What I ended up with was a pair of glasses that put an outline around everything to make it look like you were seeing the inside of things.
The Sea Monkeys were a rip-off too. The ads made them look like sea royalty with cute faces, when in reality they were tiny brine shrimp, no more than darting, zig-zagging dots in the water.
The bodybuilding ads showed a skinny guy getting sand kicked in his face by a muscle-bound dude on the beach. The ad promised to make you big and strong enough to beat up the bully and get the girls at the same time.
It promoted weightlifting, to be sure, but also advised on having regular bowel movements and such.
The Guinness Book of World Records, curiously named after an Irish brewery, showed us human superlatives like the world’s fattest or tallest man. You could look up freaks of nature like the world’s hairiest woman or a man whose whole body was covered with spoons.
I Buy Anything was a local neighborhood version of the Guinness Book of World Records. Located inside a brick building that still stands near 23rd and Messanie streets, a man named Charles Kelding sought and bought things like a huge ball of rubber bands and other odd items. It was a young boy’s dream place.
Sadly, kids have no avenue today for this sort of enchantment. The internet replaced our imagination and sense of wonderment with TikTok, Facebook and other social media sites.
Everyone now can be a star or an oddity. I’d rather use my own imagination.
