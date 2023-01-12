The St. Joseph School District is working on a plan to deal with misbehaving students in grades three to 12.
The plan proposed involves removing the misbehaving kids from class and putting them in a smaller classroom. The hope is that this action would stop these kids from disrupting the learning of others.
The new Webster classroom would employ one teacher and one paraprofessional to dedicate themselves to the needs of these students. The hope is that in time most of the misbehaving students would be able to return to their original schools. Others would have to stay. Officials say the plan is to be put in place in August.
The district used corporal punishment to deal with misbehaving students in earlier days. A paddle on the behind or a ruler strap on the hand was employed to keep unruly students in line. Sometimes it worked. Sometimes.
Don Lentz, a former school district principal, said corporal punishment rarely worked.
“I don’t think it’s a remedy,” he said recently from his home. “It gets their attention and that’s about it.”
Lentz said one time he remembered corporal punishment working was when a parent was involved. In those days corporal punishment could not be administered without parental consent.
Lentz recalled the father of an unruly student coming to his office about his misbehaving child and asking what kind of corporal punishment instrument would be used. Lentz presented him with a paddle.
“The dad took the paddle and stepped out into the hall with the child and I heard two whops and the dad said ‘I don’t think he’ll be giving you any more problems.’”
The kid never misbehaved again, Lentz said.
When asked if that tactic would work today, Lentz said he doubted it. “Society has changed,” he said.
Today too many parents would see an opportunity to sue the school rather than work on their child’s discipline problem. They can’t see their little angel misbehaving or don’t want to see it.
I can remember when I was in school if I got a whipping in school for misbehaving, I got another one at home from my mom or grandmother. No questions asked.
The dreaded anticipation of the paddling or strapping was akin to waiting out a death sentence.
At the old Horace Mann School I attended, two feared men roamed our halls, Sam Carneal and Jewel Robinson.
Carneal wore these cowboy boots. You heard him clopping down the hall in those boots and prayed he wasn’t coming for you.
Robinson had a wooden paddle with holes drilled in it he called the “Board of Education.” It sent shivers up your back if he brought that out. Just the thought of what could happen was a deterrent.
I don’t know what deterrent to bad behavior works today. I just hope the school district has that all figured out before August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.