Many people fondly remember their pets after they die. I want to remember my dog, Eubie, and let him know how much he’s appreciated while he’s still alive.
Eubie is a smart dog but I don’t believe he can read yet even at 11 years old. I can only hope he finds this piece in a doggie press somewhere.
Every dog we’ve had has had its special personality. Some were very smart, some brave, some cowardly. All were comical in some way.
While still mourning our previous dog Maxwell, who died of cancer 12 years ago, our veterinarian offered us a puggle its previous owners did not want. I never figured that one out.
I did not know what a puggle was until Eubie. I thought it was some creature from a Harry Potter or Tolkien fantasy.
A puggle is a cross between a pug and a beagle with the curious mischievous nature of both I quickly learned.
We named Eubie after the late, great jazz pianist Eubie Blake, who lived to be 100. Longevity was important to us because Maxwell died young and too many others were stolen from our yard.
Eubie was like a defiant teenager on too much sugar when we got him. He only heard what commands he wanted to hear and he’d stand defiantly in front of me staring sternly into my face as if daring me to correct him.
As a puppy, Eubie would bounce off our walls like a pinball pinging from one room to another in a flash. As years went by, he slowed down but still kept his defiant nature.
I told my wife we raised two teenagers before with our kids and now we have another. We wondered if were we too old to raise another teen in our 50s. But Eubie grew with us. He shared our bed on cold nights and ate some of our meals when bits fell on the floor. Whenever I grilled or smoked ribs, I always made some for him. He loves BBQ like me.
At 11 years old now, Eubie is about the same age as we are now if you calculate in dog years. He has arthritis and other ailments like we do. He’s slowing down too and needs to watch his weight. He gets winded after long walks, likes napping in front of the TV and fireplace and is cranky at times just like me.
Eubie seems to know when one of us is sick or upset. He’ll lie beside us until he feels we are OK to be left alone. He is family.
A recent Psychology Today online article said that 77% of dog and cat owners report their pets as family members. The article listed a study that claimed viewing pets as family members has mental and physical health benefits.
We love Eubie as our kid. He opens Christmas presents too.
Whether you have a dog, cat or lizard as a pet, remember they are family.
