Tomorrow, after the hangovers subside, there will be lots of “new” people walking around. Even you will be new, beginning a new year with all your resolutions still intact.

“Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come whispering ‘It will be happier,’” said famed British poet Alfred Lord Tennyson.

We can only hope Mr. Tennyson is right. We thought last year, with beginning a new decade, we’d be entering a realm of new beginnings and renewed hope.

We had barely got to spring before the ogre of COVID-19 showed up and started a worldwide pandemic, forcing us to hide in our homes and not hug family and friends. Some of us lost hope and some of us died or knew someone who died from the virus during this time.

I like to think back to the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic that started right before we dashed into the “Roaring ‘20s.”

We came out stronger on the other end, with jazz flappers, dance halls and speakeasies. We made it then and we’ll make it now.

Little did we know then that the Great Depression was waiting at the end of the 1920s, along with a coming world war. But we came out of that for the better with New Deal prosperity.

It’s been widely said that each year we have before us is a brand new book containing 365 blank pages. It will start with how with vaccines and hope we survived the pandemic. The new year, as all new years, begins with hope. The pandemic did not rob us of our hope but, in fact, made it a lot deeper and stronger as a result.

Turkish playwright and novelist Mehmet Murat Ildan said, “In the new year, never forget to thank your past year because they enabled you to reach today. Without the stairs of the past, you cannot arrive at the future.”

Let’s go forward in the new year with a new sense of hope and gratefulness. Many of us made it through the roughest time in our lives and hopefully came out OK on the bright side.

This could be the new “Roaring ‘20s” if we make it so.

Listen to the doctors not the idiots, wear your masks and social distance. We have to do our part to help us make it to the other side.

Wishing everyone a happier, better new year full of hope and joy.