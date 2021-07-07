After all the Fourth of July fireworks, baseball and celebrations, we head into the dead of summer. It’s sort of like that dead of winter when all the holiday celebrations are over.
From now until Labor Day, we have no holidays, only dog days and tremendous heat.
This time is what inspired Alan Caruba, author and founder of the National Anxiety Center, to deem July as National Anti-Boredom Month. He created Anti-Boredom month in the late 1980s as part of his anti-anxiety- and ongoing boredom-themed efforts.
I know we have Black History Month, Women’s History Month, Mental Health Awareness month and a slew of other daily and monthly observances.
But National Anti-Boredom Month is important too as it helps us identify what makes us disinterested and find ways to combat it.
This makes me curious. How did we keep from getting bored when I was a kid when we didn’t have gaming consoles, social media and other things to entertain us? All we had were plastic army men, TV westerns and outdoor play. So boredom today seems like only a first world problem. I’ll bet no third world country knows what boredom is. Trying to find food, survive and stay alive probably cures boredom for them.
Caruba believes that being bored not only means having nothing to do. We may have plenty to do but it doesn’t stimulate our minds.
When this happens we can become irritable, tired or uncaring about things. At this juncture we can form good habits or bad addictions, Caruba said.
The National Anti-Boredom Month website offers tips on keeping the doldrums at bay.
Play: Board games, video games or a game outdoors.
Learn: Visit a museum, take a class or read a book.
Clean: Tackle a cluttered basement, pantry or garage.
Volunteer: Helping others may help us reassess why we are bored in the first place.
Cook: Make meals in our own kitchen with ingredients we enjoy.
Exercise: Not only improves health but helps us change the scenery and improve our health.
However, psychology professor Rhonda Swickert doesn’t think boredom is such a bad thing.
“Being simply present with ourselves is actually a very good thing,” Swickert said in an essay in the Charleston Chronicle.
She believes smartphones, social media and other technologies have caused people to not be present with themselves anymore.
“Not only does this cut us off from dwelling within ourselves but it also cuts us out of potential social interaction with other people,” Swickert added.
There’s even a phobia for boredom. Thaasophobia is the fear of sitting still, being idle and being bored.
Swickert said to take “the opportunity to be grateful, to notice what you have in your life, there is no opportunity to do that if we are constantly finding something to capture our attention.”
We need to have some downtime and allow the mind not to be occupied 24/7.
“There is something to be said about turning the devices off and seeing what it is like to be present within ourselves and the people we care about,” Swickert said.
Young children never seemed bored because they play with or explore the world around them.
Recapture the wonderment of childhood and boredom won’t exist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.