As the nation gears up for another decennial census, St. Joseph continues its likely top spot as the center of the biggest fraud in census history.

It was in 1900, and St. Joseph’s final figure of 102,979 — fraudulent, but official — tied it with Portland, Oregon, as the second fastest-growing city in the United States, trailing only Los Angeles.

How did it happen? It was a perfect storm of city boosterism gone awry, the absence of any real tools to verify the count and a drunken census expert sent here by Washington.

It was simply an effort to boost city pride. The city already boasted it had more miles of electric streetcar lines, 34.5, than New York, 18.5, and St. Louis, 5.5. St. Joseph was on a level with Chicago and St. Louis in dry goods and hardware. It was time to make a statement.

Census fraud — and many other cities may have been doing it on a more modest scale — was relatively easy. There were no Social Security numbers for verification, no computers to check figures

A one-family residence might be listed as a boarding house, with eight or 10 names listed rather than two or three. Houses of ill-repute were made a part of this, as there would be no complaints.

H. N. Getchell, St. Joseph census supervisor, submitted the figures to Washington in mid-year. Growing concern was experienced by civic leaders as weeks went by with no official announcement. Kansas City was in at 163,752. Topeka reported 33,608, Springfield was at 23,267, Joplin at 26,023. But there was no word about St. Joseph.

Then Washington in September raised the anxiety level with the announcement a census inspector would be sent here. When the expert arrived at Union Depot, he was greeted by Mr. Getchell and representatives of the St. Joseph Commercial Club, the equivalent of today’s Chamber of Commerce.

The inspector, ready to relax after a train ride from Memphis, accepted the group’s suggestion to have a drink before he began his duties. After some rather extended hospitality, the group headed north to Fifth and Edmond, the transfer point for all of the city’s streetcars.

The inspector noted the jammed intersection, people from downtown going home from work, others from different locations transferring from one line to another. “A typical intersection,” he was told

He was again impressed when given another view of the same intersection, thinking it was a different one. It was simply a matter of driving the carriage around, approaching from a different direction. The inspector, after enjoying the local hospitality, didn’t realize he was seeing the same intersection three or four times

The official count was released from Washington on Sep. 29 —102,979. The city celebrated — fire bells rang, whistles blew. The 96.81 percent population increase put it right behind Los Angeles. That city had an 1890 population of 50,395, so its growth kept pace with that reported for St. Joseph.

The glory of the huge 1900 total faded with the 1910 census — 77,403.

What was the 1900 population? Something in the 70,000 range seems reasonable. There was solid residential growth in the Wyatt Park, South Park and South Side areas, and the city clearly was growing.

Apart from 1900, the city’s top population was in 1930, 80,935. We await the 2020 count.