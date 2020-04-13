Missouri’s stay home order was announced April 3, 2020. At that point, 19 Missouri residents had died from the COVID-19 virus.

Nineteen of 6,140,000 Missouri citizens.

Context matters. Perhaps that statement should be 19 died WITH the C-19 virus. How many had pre-existing conditions, were on hospice or in high-risk categories? There has not yet been a random sampling of the population, so no one truly knows how contagious or how dangerous this is. As we learn many more are infected with minor or no symptoms, the predicted death rate continues to drop. It’s very possible this virus will not even be in the top 10 causes of death in 2020. On April 5, the surgeon general even said more will die from cigarette smoking than COVID-19. The doomsday predictions are being revised down almost daily now as new data appears.

This is the first time in history that normal, healthy citizens have been ordered to stay at home instead of sick, contagious or at-risk citizens. Quarantine is when you lock down the sick. Tyranny is when you lock down the healthy.

Continuing the current strategy of “Flattening the curve” has delayed consequences. Suppose you discovered a virus among your herd of cattle. Separate half into the essential cows who get to mingle in one pasture, then divide the other half of the herd into paddocks to separate them — except for trips to the water trough and mineral feeder in the same pasture as the essential cows. Then two weeks later let all the cattle back into one group again. See how that saves lives? Well, no it does not. All the cattle still get exposed to the virus. It would be wise to quarantine any sick or at-risk cattle from the herd — not the opposite as we are doing today with Missouri citizens.

The primary purpose of government is to protect the rights and liberty of all Missouri citizens, not just a few. To protect all our rights, all of the time. The Constitution does not say “Set aside these rights in times of crisis.” The current policy is based on fear, speculation and very incomplete information.

One strategy, presented by doctors and scientists, suggests that the sooner every one is exposed — and at some point we all will be — the sooner it will pass and we can restart Missouri’s economy and heal the huge damage caused to Missouri small businesses that were forced to shut down. A strong economic system is vital for both liberty and health.

It’s time to stop this insanity and put Missouri back to work. Let’s focus on protecting those at high risk and let the other 5.9 million Missouri citizens go back to their normal life.

April 24 should be a date set in stone to start the path to restoring Missouri. Yes, it will be a bumpy ride, but we need to start the journey soon or it will be too late for too many of our citizens.

When we look back a few months from now, will the legacy of Gov. Mike Parson be the total destruction of Missouri’s economy? Or the protection of all Missouri citizens’ liberty while doing all we can to help those at risk when they get exposed to the C-19 virus?