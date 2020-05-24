As we returned to Jefferson City to conclude what has been a unique and challenging session, we did so with the opportunity to pass legislation that will have a profoundly positive impact on many of our most vulnerable children.

The passage of House Bill 1414 will improve our foster care system by requiring the Children’s Division to complete a standard risk assessment within 72 hours of a report of abuse or neglect as part of its structured decision-making protocols.

To ensure foster children don’t have their lives constantly disrupted by court appearances, HB 1414 will make it so foster children will only be required to be in court when the judge and family support team feel it is in the best interests of the child. The current presumption that foster kids must be at all court proceedings is a hardship on foster parents and stressful on the children who want to lead normal lives.

Another key part of the bill seeks to diffuse the tension the system can create between foster parents and biological parents. The legislation removes the DFS requirement that foster parents are to conduct court-ordered supervised visits with the biological parents. We want everyone acting together in the best interests of the child. That includes our courts, social workers, parents and foster parents. By removing this requirement, we also remove a barrier in recruiting foster parents.

The bill makes many other important improvements to our foster care system. It requires greater transparency of data, increases accountability, and modernizes the foster care case management system program. It puts in place temporary alternative placement agreements, which ends the current practice of diversion, and creates a framework for relatives that are caring for kids so they do not go into foster care. It also requires the Children’s Division to provide to foster parents full access to the child’s medical, psychological and psychiatric records, at the time the child is placed with a foster parent.

The State Capitol building is a place that can often be divided by highly partisan issues, but one area where we can always find agreement is when we work to help our youngest Missourians. With their help, and with the work of the many social workers, foster parents, and adult foster children, we were able to achieve strong bipartisan support for a bill that will make a real difference in the lives of so many young people who need our help.