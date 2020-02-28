Dear Readers,

If you’re reading this, chances are you’re a loyal reader and home delivery customer of the St. Joseph News-Press. We are grateful for your readership and support of local journalism and today want to share some very important news regarding changes to our print delivery program in the upcoming year.

By midyear it is our plan to launch a hybrid publishing model of print delivery paired with digital delivery via our digital replica of the printed paper, the e-Edition. In this hybrid approach, the e-Edition is digitally published and delivered daily whereas the printed newspaper will be printed and delivered to your home (and single copy locations) four days per week. The decision regarding days of print delivery have yet to be finalized.

Why are we making this change that affects so many loyal readers who have had ingrained habits of opening a printed newspaper each morning? Coincidentally, 2020 is the 175th year (with a short interruption for the Civil War) a newspaper has been printed for our community and area.

It’s no secret that the newspaper industry has been disrupted by the digital age. The evolution of technology and explosive growth of social media platforms have changed the way consumers interact with news and information. Since the recession of 2008, upwards of two thousand newspapers across the United States have shuttered due to losses in advertising and subscriber revenue and, in many of these cases, left communities with no reliable means in which the activities of local schools, city halls or county courthouses are reported.

Again, why are we making this change? Simply put, to counter this trend and prepare the St. Joseph News-Press for a sustainable future, in which a staff of well-trained journalists prepares comprehensive and timely coverage – in print, on air and online - of news and events in the communities we serve.

There’s no doubt that embracing the hybrid publishing model creates a more economical way to deliver content but also introduces readers to our robust e-Edition platform that offers a reading experience that the printed newspaper cannot. The e-Edition, available to be read on your smartphone, desktop or tablet is full of crisp color pages, extended photo galleries and video, enlarged text options and so much more. The e-Edition offers an unparalleled newspaper reader experience and the St. Joseph News-Press is eager to showcase.

Much work is yet to be completed in preparation for this change. The St. Joseph News-Press is committed to keeping you informed along the way. We appreciate your support and look forward to the next chapter of our community newspaper.