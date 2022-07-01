There is nothing supreme about this court of jesters!
Seven out of 10 Americans support safe and legal abortions. Just who is this stupid Supreme Court representing?
They are not representatives, they are interpreters of the Constitution. Go back to civics class.
Supreme Court justices have proven they’re “supreme” in the same way as a Taco Bell Burrito Supreme: They’re easy to buy and bad for your health.
Abortion and guns
So let me get this straight. A state has the right to restrict abortions, but doesn’t have the right to restrict firearms? Is that what we have now in these “United” States? So much for a well regulated militia!
Dog attacks
So we expect dogs to know that is an officer when someone goes into their yard? You can’t fault a dog for wanting to protect its home ... it’s different if the dog is always aggressive.
I have a good friend who is a postal worker and they are literally losing people because of the growing issue. Strays come out of nowhere and attack them.
Disapproval approval
I heard the Democrats are already looking and lining up someone to run against Biden in 2024. Sure says a lot.
Do you think that people who voted Biden to get rid of Trump will suddenly vote Trump or some other form of Trump? You can disapprove of how someone is doing in their job but still vote for them.
E-cigs pulled
Problem with this is that some people think this is safer than smoking. Well it may slightly be safer than smoking. It’s more damaging in other ways.
Bicycles
Along with the failing economy (headed faster than a speeding bullet toward a recession), will Biden also blame Putin for his bicycle spill?
Trump: I will never ride a bicycle! Bicycles around the globe are breathing a sigh of relief.
More on Jan. 6
Goodbye to all that MAGA drivel about a “partisan” “witch hunt.” The most damaging blows of the Jan. 6 hearings against Trumputin are meted out by conservative Republicans. To bad they were all too afraid to say anything about him while he was in office, Spineless do-nothing Republicans.
Talk about a ship sinking, the Trump boat is going under.
(0) comments
