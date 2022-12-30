Just curious — how many hotels are in Cameron? Upon what is the revenue projection based?
Pot on campus
You can’t drink on campus either. Having the same rule for all legal substances seems fair.
Adopt-A-Family
We have a giving community!
City transit staffing
As more drivers quit the city spends more on overtime... Or they could raise the wages to the point necessary to fully staff the busses which would ultimately probably cost the same or less than the overtime.
The first refugees
Remember when we talk about the border crisis Mary and Joseph brought their baby with them only seeking shelter. It is only the Christian thing to do to help thy neighbor. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.
Value of immigrants
Immigrants have had a positive effect on federal, state and local budgets. Has not had a negative impact on wages and has led to innovation, a better-educated workforce and an overall positive growth in the economy. What don’t you like? Let me guess, the better educated part, right?
20 Who Count
So awesome Dr. (George) Mulder! It’s awesome what you’re doing!
You are amazing Hayley (McKinney)!
I knew Todd (Joe) when I was in school and we went to the same church. Good family. Way to go Todd! Glad you are doing well.
Laura Stover Wyeth is a wonderful person and a true gem in this community! While many of our citizens are sitting around trolling these posts or complaining about what this city doesn’t have or what it has too much of, Laura is out there doing her part and then some.
Silent on Santos
Stands to reason that the GOP is largely silent on George Santos. Con men who do their bidding is acceptable politics these days.
Winter woes
Shortage of children’s medications. COVID and RSV at high levels. Natural gas prices will keep rising this winter. Gasoline prices predicted to be at $4 per gal by spring. Thank you Biden! This is the guy you bellyachers voted for and put in office. And I haven’t heard apologies from any one of you.
New clothing store
I’m so excited to have another clothing store Downtown.
Loss of academy leader
My heart breaks for his family and friends. My son was lucky enough to have Commander King and graduate under him on Dec. 9.
