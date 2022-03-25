Mixed message
Last week Republicans helped pass an aid bill for Ukraine. This weekend Republicans bitterly complained that Democrats were sending aid to foreign countries.
Just go, please
Eric Greitens should walk away. He only makes Republicans look worse than they already do.
Scare tactics
What a Kabuki theater show Lindsey Graham put on for the rubes. Bringing up the 39 prisoners at Guantanamo to scare the low IQ Republican. Then he had to walk off to show he’s a tough guy. How does he keep getting elected?
Love how the MAGA crowd is complaining about Ketanji Jackson following the guidelines on her sentencing of those convicted of sex crimes but not much complaining about Alexander Acosta’s handling of the Jeffery Epstein case. Situational hypocrisy.
Tyreek trade
The man deserved to get paid, if you can’t pay him a fair salary, send him on down the road and get what you can, it’s just business.
No COVID updates
So much for “two weeks to flatten the curve.”
Police and
priority calls
They’ve never responded to them anyway.
People have been saying that low-level offending calls are not to be addressed but a low-level offending call can turn into a fiasco where knives, guns or somebody is involved and hurt at the end of the day.
Hotel renovation
Like the American Electric Lofts, the developer will avoid all financial risks and deflect that burden onto the city and the taxpayer. Whatever happened to the good old days when developers would seek out profitable projects, then went to banks and financial institutions for the money? The city will be bonding out another Downtown project for a private developer because they are desperate for progress Downtown.
We had 4,000 people move out of St. Joe over the last census taken. I’d like to see how these funds are justified.
Yet one more example of our civic “leaders” following the siren call of “If we fund it, they will come.”
Opioid money
And I would like to see News-Press Now do a story on what city is going to do with the millions they got suing drug companies for opioid situation.
PAC money
PACs may be a way of life, however that does not make it right.
