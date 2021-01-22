Vaccine problems

Somebody should dig into this more. According to Bloomberg, Missouri has 300,000+ doses just sitting somewhere. Everyone is saying a supply problem, but it doesn’t seem like we are getting doses in arms.

Future of voting

Instead of throwing up barriers to voting we should be expanding access to things like mail-in ballots and early voting. Election day should also be a national holiday.

Caught on film

Everyone getting arrested and losing their job for storming the Capitol building are realizing why their grandparents wore hoods

Future of schools

If they are good enough to be middle schools why aren’t they good enough for high schools?

Leave the high schools alone. LHS is my alumni class of 1999. Leave it alone.

Quit messing with the high schools.

We could have a brand new high school and completely renovated secondary schools for about 7 bucks a month to the average home owner. 45% of homes are valued under $123,000, meaning a tax increase of $2-4 a month for these homeowners. I get times can be tough but this is a bargain. It’s time to move forward.

You do realize by constantly shooting down every single new vision of a school that we’re only hurting our kids and the future of our city and job market?

Time to get out of the stone age. Love Benton with every ounce of my being but it’s time. Kids deserve better.

Trump and Biden

Donald Trump — a man of vision, a man of common-sense policies. His personality was a problem, yes, but do we elect a president on the basis of personality or on the ability to accomplish good things? Apparently, for Democrats, only personality matters.

Biden will be the breaking point! Open borders and free stuff for all!

The economy was in super shape until the China virus hit...Biden isn’t gonna correct the freefall overnite.. If at all.

The Big Guy’s first announced “priority” is on his first day in office he will use an XO to cancel the Keystone Pipeline XL permit, a project for safe transport of crude oil from Alberta, Canada to Texas for refining. This will cost 11,000 American and Canadian jobs, billions in revenue, increase domestic dependence on foreign oil imports and sour relations with our Canadian trade and energy partners. This, folks, is a how a Democrat “bails out the economy” and it is just the start of a war on American jobs to strengthen the Biden/Kamala close ties with Chinese interests.

The only reason the Democrat are trying to impeach President Trump the second time is they’re scared he will run again in 2024. Four years will give the American people time to realize their mistake.

City manager shuffle

Who’s turn next month?