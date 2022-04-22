Homegrown Iowa biofuels provide a quick and clean solution for lowering prices at the pump, and bolstering production would help us become energy independent once again. Thank you president Biden, said Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley.
Food not fuel
Maybe when their constituents go to the store and can’t find, at any price, any Corn Flakes and Wheat Chex for their breakfasts, corn meal and flour for their baking needs, pasta noodles for their lasagna and grain-fed beef for their steaks, maybe then these senators will send them some blended ethanol to help ease their pain. Biofuel may have a place in total energy, but to deplete vital supplies of food and feed grains at this time for the purpose of “lowering prices at the pump” is just short of insane.
Oil draw
Removing oil from our strategic reserves is a poor decision. That reserve is intended for use when there are no other options. We have viable options immediately available. The current administration refuses to acknowledge that transitioning to cleaner energy is a process and cannot be achieved by administrative fiat. With all of the restrictions and regulations that Biden has placed on the oil industry, our energy needs have not decreased one iota.
Texas stunt
Greg Abbott is shipping human beings halfway across the country for a publicity stunt while halting shipments of products across the country, causing rising prices. Let that sink in.
Interim Northwest president
A gentleman and a great choice. Make it permanent!
Discovery Center
I’m happy to see an idea that has been long discussed potentially come to fruition thanks to an entity willing to invest in the city. We need more ideas like this and more progress if we ever expect St. Joseph to attract families and more business. While I do not live in St. Joseph proper, I am invested in the city and want to see it thrive instead of continue to deteriorate because we can’t get past the past, literally.
I think all depends on how it is done. The discovery center and park in Tulsa is free. In a low-income town free is always helpful and if they build a good center it can draw in a crowd. St. Joe has to be open to new ideas to bring in revenue and jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.