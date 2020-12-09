Pointless arguments

It's really hard to win an argument with a smart person, but it is darn near impossible to win one against a stupid one. — Bill Murray.

Best things ever

I guess you compare Trump to buttered toast. Both are considered the greatest thing by idiots.

Business closings

It’s not just restaurants. It’s all small business. I run an auto repair shop and it’s been really hard keeping the doors open. The government gave forgivable loans out but the larger businesses snapped them up and left us little guys out to dry.

Follow the money

The "stimulus dollars" will come from yourself, the taxpayer. If you buy an electronic device the money will go to China, an "efficient" car dollars will go to Japan. Products made by cheap labor will go to Sri Lanka and other nations exploiting their workers. Gas and oil dollars will go to the Middle East. Those are the economies which will be "stimulated." Spend it at garage sales, that's about the only way your "stimulus" dollars will stay local. Thank you, Democrats!

Chronic complainers

The whining about the virus vaccine is nothing but sour grapes because Trump deserves the credit for its availability. An ignorant populace unwilling to give Trump credit for anything he accomplished is a populace unworthy of the vaccine. I urge them to boycott it, making more available for the more responsible and educated.

History repeats

Trump lost the popular vote the first time, why is it so hard to believe the second time?

Clearing the brush

What should have been an easy cleanup months ago will most likely end up with the county or city having to repave the parking lot after the fires. Why in the world did it take so long?

Protests abate

Antifa and BLM protest have come to a halt since the election is over. Does that tell you where their paychecks came from? Wake up people!

Future of gas prices

They are going to be up to about $4 a gallon under Biden. That's the future of gas prices.

Pro tip — gas prices drop when the economy is bad.

Guns and pot

Everyone was all excited about legalizing pot. Very few took the time to research and look at the big picture. And now they are upset because some street lawyer told them something different.

Cycle of life

Only the Democrats want to shut the country down, so you can live off welfare and food stamps! People get disease, they die, its the cycle of life.

Truth in tariffs

Tariffs drove soybeans to the lowest prices in years. Same with produce at your grocery. Pre Trumplestiltskin a tomato at your grocery was less than half the price you currently pay. Aluminum, steel, same. The truth generally wins unless you are dealing with truly delusional, nay, stupid individuals.