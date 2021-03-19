Elbow room

That school looks big enough for the whole district!

Vandals in

St. Joseph

It is a combination of low economics, GDP per capita, school rankings, drugs. You really have to take a whole of government and community approach to reduce crime in St Joe.

Just plain meanness!

Prison staffing

Why would someone work at a job where they’ll be disrespected by inmates and other staff?

Pay is way too low for what you have to deal with there. Been there and done it.

Big oops

The WaPo has had to correct their bogus story about the recording. “Two months after publication of this story, the Georgia secretary of state released an audio recording of President Donald Trump’s December phone call with the state’s top elections investigator. The recording revealed that The Post misquoted Trump’s comments on the call, based on information provided by a source,” the Post said Thursday in a 129-word correction published atop the story. “Trump did not tell the investigator to ‘find the fraud’ or say she would be ‘a national hero’ if she did so. Too little, too late...their erroneous reporting most likely resulted in the loss of two Republican Senate seats.

Prefer Hawley

Claire was merely a lap dog to Obama — she followed him around like a puppy. Glad she’s gone! Hawley makes the Democrats uncomfortable...He’s not timid about revealing their corruption schemes.

Trump’s shot

Trump hid when he got his vaccination. Had to keep all of those anti-vaccination Trumpers supporting him. Another fine example of how he doesn’t give a darn about anyone but himself.

Tax time

Wheeeee... buckle up — we’re going for a ride now...Biden is considering a major tax hike. The move would represent the first major federal tax hike in nearly 30 years. Under consideration is raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%. Just when the country is struggling to get back to the growing economy that was happening during the Trump administration before COVID.

Grim and bear it

Biden is showing us his own MAGA agenda, Making America Grim Again.

State of the city

Does anyone else feel like developing the riverfront is kind of dumb?