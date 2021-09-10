Great bosses
My son works for the McDowells and they are very fair and honest people!! He has no trouble working as many hours as they need, but right now he is restricted due to age being only 15. He works there, plus does choir and other activities, and still does extremely well in all his honors classes, plus has a healthy school-work-life balance with family and friends. There is nothing wrong with teens working and learning how to earn a living! It shows them responsibility and accountability at a young age, which will only benefit them in the future! The McDowells are very accommodating and hard-working people. They have been a blessing in my son’s life, and great people to work for!!! They hold him accountable for his work ethic and help him to hold himself accountable, work hard and be a member of a positive work team.
Leaving St. Joseph
The more people that leave Joetown the better, then I can buy up real estate at bargain basement prices...OH YEAHHH.
People don’t leave St Joe because of taxes or because of Mosaic being the only hospital in town. They’re leaving for better work opportunities, better funded schools for their kids and better overall amenities.
Taliban in America
The Taliban are like some Americans.... a bunch of thugs with guns... no money, no sense of government.
You need to move to Texas and live with the Texas Taliban (aka GOP) where women will have no rights and wear a burka, you‘ll be happy there.
Biden threat
British military officer: Biden is more of a danger to the West than the Taliban, is “absolutely shocked” at President Joe Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal, rendering the 20-year war “a total waste. He destroyed 20 years’ work in less than 24 hours.”
Seeing yellow
Yellow turn arrow? Someone should do a study involving crashes at intersections since these were installed. I’ve come close to being hit several times because of these.
Kids and COVID
Probabilities of children having complications from this virus must be taken into consideration when using a the draconian hammer to keep healthy children out of school.
COVID is becoming a much bigger issue among children.
Horse sense
My rabbit was given that medication for ear mites by the vet, can’t believe people are taking it for COVID.
Thank you for interviewing an actual infectious disease doctor this time and not a history professor.
The generation of people recommending dewormer for COVID treatment are the same that needed hot coffee warnings on McDonald’s cups.
