Food for kids
You know what? Kids are kids. They don't get to pick their parents. If we truly want to believe this country is great, we should make sure our society's youngest isn't suffering from food insecurities.
Every child needs to get a meal and no one should be hungry.
River in Egypt
Is there a medical term for a defeated ex-president who is reported to be telling people he expects to be soon “reinstated?"
According to an Ipsos poll just 10 days ago, 61% of Republicans think that the election was stolen from Trump. After all this time, with multiple investigations, a significant majority of Repubs think the election was stolen. Unbelievable. Cult45 is alive and well.
From Nov. 3 to Nov. 23 the Trump folks raised $207.5 million. All because of the lie.
Wuhan connection
No matter how eagerly Trump has wielded “China virus” to shield himself from blame for how he botched America’s response to the pandemic, a hint that the Wuhan lab may in fact be culpable in no way exonerates him. No matter how the virus first reached America, his accountability for the unnecessary loss of thousands of American lives is vast and clear.
Funds for Benton Club
They’ve also received grants from the city for building repairs.
Unemployment benefits
Just end it. Plenty of places are hiring. They have had enough hand-outs that they don't want to go back to work.
Food inflation
More like 40%. Joe, c'mon man.
Downtown stop signs
Used to be able to get from "a" to "b" in no time....now it's horrid. We have decided not to go Downtown unless absolutely necessary. Had four cars not even stop and almost hit us.
I wish the one at Ninth and Edmond behind the post office was switched to where traffic on Edmond stopped. It is hard to see traffic when you are on Ninth stopped.
I have called the city and complain about Ninth and Edmond and 10th and Francis. Line of site awful in both intersections.
If it ain’t broke don’t fix it, is a great mindset to never improve anything.
County sales tax
if you live out in the county and need assistance from the sheriffs dept you will be waiting awhile. They have people leaving left and right. They need more help and I feel like these deputies, including my husband, deserve a raise.
Family moves to St. Joe
Welcome to our city!
