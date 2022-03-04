Down the drain
Roto Rooter….. if you’re listening, can you find the 30,000 Trump documents in the White House sewer?
Don and Vlad
Never forget Donald Trump met with Vladimir Putin, behind closed doors, on July 16, 2018, for two hours against the advise of FBI and intelligence.
Trump and Ukraine
Remember that only a few years ago an American president halted U.S. military aid to Ukraine to extort political favors from them.
Biden and Ukraine
And now Switzerland has taken a side. You’re on the wrong side of history if you’re blaming Biden for what is happening in Ukraine.
Defending democracy
We are so grateful we now have a president who will actually defend democracy and stand up to this murderous Russian dictator Putin.
Tokyo Tucker
Tucker Carlson is being quoted on Russian TV, justifying the cowardly Russian beatdown in Ukraine. He’s our very own Tokyo Rose.
Birds of a feather
As the world unites in opposition to Russian aggression, there is one notable exception: Do-Nothing Republicans. From Donald Trump to Mike Pompeo to Josh Hawley, the same people who were in a hurry to overthrow democracy in America are using this moment to support the destruction of a democratic ally.
Empowering Putin
One thing worth keeping in my mind today: There’s a straight line from Russia’s attack on the U.S. election in 2016 to 1/6 to today’s new invasion of Ukraine. The chaos that Russia unleashed with the election of Trump weakened us to the point Putin feels confident invading Europe.
Statue returned
I’m so happy this was returned ... it was my favorite.
Vision Forward
I truly appreciate the organizers of this Vision Forward group. We have got to come together as a community for our children, to afford them the best opportunities we can for a great education. That means supporting the teachers and staff, because I sure as heck know that I couldn’t do their jobs. Keep up the great work!
New cop cars
Are they programmed to chase criminals or for looks only?
District employee retires
One of the nicest guys ever! Many congrats to Mr. Brush!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.