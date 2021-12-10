Future of I-229
Wasn’t the 229 bridge supposed to be the nail in the coffin of Downtown when it was built? Same old, same old.
Not so ruined
So many say that the country is ruined. Literally nothing has changed in my life since Jan. 20. I pay a little more for gasoline and other goods. Inflation that was predicted even if Trump won re-election. I still go to work, pay my mortgage, pay the bills, go to church, socialize with friends and family, say “Merry Christmas,” travel freely, etc, etc….Not sure how this country has been ruined. Maybe the Trumpist right is just engaging in fear mongering?
Not so grand
Ronald Reagan would be rolling over in his grave if he saw how the Republican Party has been taken over by fascists.
Masks mandates
New reports and emails show that Missouri state health officials found that mask mandates do work, but did not release the information.
Vaccine mandates
It will be lawsuit heaven now because they have nothing protecting them against their choice to mandate it when they aren’t being “forced” to mandate it.
I support the mandates.
Sewer bills
The city does not make money hand over fist from your sewer bill. Attend a budget meeting.
The sewer bill increase has been to cover huge projects mandated by the federal government so that we stop dumping raw sewage into the river when it rains.
Omicron
And so far it’s more contagious but less deadly. So being less deadly is exactly what you want the virus to mutate toward.
Fireworks
Too bad the supply chain bottleneck isn’t making Chinese fireworks more expensive.
MAP scores
It is difficult for parents to help kids with math homework when they don’t understand it themselves. And, not everyone can afford to hire tutors. There has to be an answer. I wish they could put COVID, politics and the backbiting aside and try to help the kids!
Considering the kids weren’t in school for pretty much half the year, that’s not surprising.
Rescue Act funds
How about fix the streets?
