Pleasant ice rink

Bode Ice Arena has done an excellent job of keeping our local rink open, while dealing with the current issues.

That manager is the single most efficient and pleasant facility manager I have ever known.

Could be worse

To the caller lamenting the COVID response from Joe Biden, at least he’s not telling us it’s a hoax or to swallow bleach.

Our recovery would have been way before this summer if Parson and other Republicans would not have gone along with Trump’s claim that it will “Magically disappear” and that it was a “Hoax.”

Pain at pump

Price of a barrel of oil 11/02/20 — $36.81..... price on 01/21/21 — $53.13. If you know a Dem, thank them personally.

Party politics

Victory wasn’t stolen, just misplaced for a couple years.

Every big city which experienced rioting, caved to the mob and reduced/handcuffed their police departments. Result? Violent crime has skyrocketed in those cities — Seattle, Portland, New York, Chicago. Why were the Democrats silent during the riots? Why did they support the lawbreakers over the police? Are they simply dumb, or did it play into their grimy hands in the election?

The Repugnant Party has now been shown to be the QAnon party.

Splash park

This is great for parks dept. and the citizens. Can’t wait for it to open. Positive development.

Krug Park

Yes! It would be wonderful to see activity at Krug Park again. The park and the amphitheater are both such a beautiful piece of property that many cities could only wish for. Let’s get it back in working order so we can all enjoy what this park has to offer.

How can you consider having events there? Access and parking are horrible. And if you fix those two problems, you’ve torn up most of the park.

Future of schools

Not going to pass. Too many want the 3 high schools to stay as they are. This is not Kansas City schools. This is the St. Joe area schools.

Benton and Lafayette aren’t good enough for high schools, but good enough for middle schools? Need to use local contractors. Word is this group is hard to get along with. I don’t live here, or vote here, but St. Joe stand up for what you believe in.

Another outsider trying to tell us what we need. LOL of course he going to try and push it so they can make money and more money.

Is everyone that has said they will vote no also would vote no on renovating the 3 high schools for say $2.5 million? Where does everyone stand? Are you against any new taxes for any school or just want a different plan other than this one?

Vaccinations

Less than 2% of Missourians have been fully vaccinated in 45 days. This is unacceptable.