Republicans candidates: If you elect us, we’ll get to work on inflation, crime, immigration. Now elected Republican majority: first thing we’re gonna do is investigate Hunter Biden. House Republicans will accomplish nothing over the next two years but to have investigations into Biden, Hillary and Fauci. What are they investigating? Nobody knows. But that’ll be the extent of their work.
Hunter Biden investigations, no doubt they will be along the lines of Benghazi, Whitewater and the Durham report.
Riverfront development
What is the reason that the Downtown riverfront development isn’t being considered anymore?
Double decker is just being put on ground level, blocking any river access. And the railroad.
Less-than-mighty wave
Apparently the only red wave this election was Trump sitting on a couple packets of McDonald’s ketchup.
YWCA leader
steps down
Tammy has done a great job in her time leading the YWCA. Big shoes to fill and she will be missed!
Pot and kids
Adults are limited on the quantity they can purchase a month so, idk why they’d want to waste their limits on some kid. I wouldn’t. Plus, I wouldn’t want to risk it being tracked back to me. Not a chance. I would be more concerned about the harm done by alcohol or cigarettes.
Doesn’t make marijuana right just because alcohol is a problem too.
School board
We need some noisy, trouble-making, truth-teller types to run for school board.
South Side intersection
Anything will be better than what it is now. It’s so bad.
Both Galesburg, Illinois, and Olathe, Kansas, were able to reconstruct their train traffic where the highway traffic doesn’t come in contact any crossings on two of their main streets.
Student loan forgiveness
Biden bought their vote. Wait two more years and he will do it again.
