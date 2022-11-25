Placeholder megaphone

Hunting Hunter

Republicans candidates: If you elect us, we’ll get to work on inflation, crime, immigration. Now elected Republican majority: first thing we’re gonna do is investigate Hunter Biden. House Republicans will accomplish nothing over the next two years but to have investigations into Biden, Hillary and Fauci. What are they investigating? Nobody knows. But that’ll be the extent of their work.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.