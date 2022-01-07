Up and up
Remember when Trump said the stock market would crash if Brandon won?
Views on Biden
This needs to be shouted from the rooftops. Joe Biden has accomplished more for the working class and all Americans in the first year of his presidency since LBJ and FDR.
I would like to know why those people who praise Biden never print all the story like how he is handling the border crisis. He wants to mandate masks but the illegals can come in without masks or vaccinations and go where they please.
Trail improvements
Love all the work that’s being done on river bluff and Wyeth! This is an amazing resource for bikers, runners and hikers alike. Another gem in St. Joseph and a great attraction for outdoor enthusiasts from out of town. Happy to see more folks discovering our beautiful bluffs and out being active :) Well done!
Minimum
wage hike
Cool. With inflation it should be closer to $24 to match what it was in the late ‘60s before it started decreasing. Still, a minor step in the right direction.
Never forget, our politicians didn’t want it, we had to do this ourselves.
One year later
Our Capitol attack — fueled by the BIG LIE of voter fraud. Reminder that after the attack Congressman Sam Graves voted TWICE to deny the people’s vote and was quoted in a KMAland interview that he had no regrets and he falsely claimed that ballots were found in car trunks and desks.
It was NOT an insurrection. We were there to support one of the greatest presidents in history. If 3 million people were there to attack the capital, there would be nothing left.
School engagement
Let’s hope the voters of St. Joseph do their research on who they are voting onto their school board in April. We’ve all seen the garbage that many school boards are doing to their students and parents around the country.
Tower controversy
People want service, you need towers to have service, seems simple. I can take you to places that have 15-minute dead spots. It’s important if you need service for a emergency, can’t really see why people would complain about this? Do you and people around you not use cell phones?
New Year’s baby
Happy birthday, little guy.
Could you please release the name of the parents?
