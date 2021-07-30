Context
If you lose a friend over politics... then you were never true friends.
Booster time
Pfizer just issued a statement that the vaccine is effective for six months, dropping to 84% efficacy in the sixth month. Lots of people received their second dose in March, including myself, so Sept./Oct. it’s probably not going to be effective. So when will the booster shot be available? What is the current administration doing to advance the booster shots?
Political shot
Being vaccinated doesn’t make you morally superior to those who haven’t been vaccinated. And if this hadn’t been made into a political issue from the very beginning, there might have been more people willing to receive the vaccine.
Media bias
CNN is comical in their devotion to Democrat talking points.
All about vaccines
If St Joe and the rest of Missouri were at 90%, there’s be no mention of reinstating mask mandates. We’d be much more free from this virus than we are right now.
There are slight risks associated with any inoculations. The benefits far outweigh any potential risks. Vaccinations are required for schools, and have been so for many, many years. Little by little, COVID vax will be required for many establishments.
All about masks
Don’t fret. It will change next week.
It’ll just be two weeks to flatten the curve, right?
Biles and the Olympics
You can’t schedule mental health issues. I’m proud of her for taking responsibility of this and not giving in to public opinion to “suck it up” and go on!
You should never ignore your mental health issues for the convenience of others. If the people on her team are worth their salt they will be in solidarity with her.
So she supposed to be the best in the world trained her whole life for this one moment and says nope, I’m stressed, I quit? Don’t care who this offends but it’s a sport and she knew she would compete against others as good or better than her.
Farewell to Warpaint
Erasing beloved traditions and hiding history isn’t exactly what I’d consider the right direction. It’s pretty grotesque that people love taking away what made the team unique. This wasn’t a problem until they got huge in the spotlight and non-fans made it a problem.
Great news. Another step in the right direction.
Tablets for inmates
Big Chief tablet should suffice.
Any money should be spent on salaries and benefits for officers and staff! If inmates wanted tablets they should stay out of jail.
