Panhandling
With the camp coming in and we are going to have many visitors here, perhaps the police department could start enforcing the “panhandling” city ordinance. We have people standing at every intersection begging for money. And yet when you drive up and down the Belt or Frederick a large number of businesses have “help wanted “ signs. This doesn’t make a very good impression on visitors. Last week I came through Belt and Frederick and a gentleman was standing with a child in a wheelchair begging., I drove through the next day — same man but with a woman in the wheelchair and the kid was holding a sign on the opposite corner.
Property maintenance
City needs to start fining people for not taking care of their properties like they use to. Once the fines grow to a certain amount or owners refuse to take care of things, red tag it as an unsuitable property as a final notice before it condemned.
COVID in St. Joseph
People are hospitalized and families are suffering but because it doesn’t fit your political agenda it’s all funny. Show some empathy for once.
Shocking. Just shocking that the unvaccinated are ending up in the hospital.
Track athlete’s protest
She should be sent home with her 3rd place metal. Never to compete for the USA again!! Plenty of “better” countries that would love to have her, I’m sure.
Shameful!
She was at work when she competed and received her medal so it’s not a constitutional issue, it’s a employment issue because she knew the rules and code of conduct they have to follow.
House Jan. 6 probe
We had an attack on our capita. They were going to kill our vice president. Insurrection needs investigation.
Sounds like another giant waste of taxpayer money.
Cell tower controversy
People staring at an interstate and a water tower complaining that a cell tower is an eyesore?
In Massachusetts, they are camouflaged as tall pine trees in wooded areas. Really weird looking pine trees … but they blend in.
District on the move
I always thought the current location was a terrible one, anyway. It makes sense for them to utilize a school that they still have but are barely using.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.