Student loans
Man it’s almost like… if you take out a loan, you’ll have to pay it back. When did that start happening?
But none of us working ppl got any “reprieve.” Just keep paying those taxes.
Falkner’s bridge
Can we fix the roads, bridges and highways that we currently have before building a new road?
The city, county or state can’t take care of what we have now.
Vaccine miscount
I’m sure there are several errors with all of the COVID stats.
They must have used common core math the first time.
Unemployment
No state has extended the pandemic unemployment programs that expired earlier this month despite the call from the Biden administration to use leftover stimulus funds to do so.... Get a job.
Extended high school
I think the slow learners are the people of St. Joseph. They have no sense of “things can be better” because they’re too caught up in the past. If the best times in my life were high school, then I probably wouldn’t want to let the schools close either. But take a step outside of St. Joseph and see what schools and education can be like. We can do better!
Parks list
You knew Civic Arena would be first. Waste of money and a bad idea from the beginning when it was built. That was the whole point, Civic Arena first for the basketball tournament.
If you wait until 2025 for the Krug castle it won’t be there. It’s in terrible shape now.
Lack of growth
St. Joseph offers absolutely nothing for our young people in the line of entertainment.
Was gone for 23 years. Came back because most of my family still live here. It is sad to see the decline of our town. Still ran just like the three founding families ran it!
The lessons learned from comparing the population growth of Sioux City, Iowa to St. Joseph misses the mark. If memory serves me, a few years ago the superintendent and several tenured teachers were let go for — shall we say — prioritizing personal enrichment over creating a citadel of higher learning. A recent, local news story emphasized the importance of raising the excise tax so more police officers can be hired, it seems we don’t have enough officers to serve all the arrest warrants being issued. Riverfront development will add aesthetic value to the city, but better schools and less crime will enrich the quality of life. In my opinion, the quality of education and the crime rate weigh more heavily on people’s minds when they consider moving to a new locale, more so than the number of parks, the presence of a convention center or the aesthetic appeal of a business district.
Positive comment
I have a novel idea. Let’s all strive to make positive comments that build others up instead of resorting to hateful backbiting comments. I’ll start: Be a proud Christian and a proud American. As true American patriots, we know our identity as Americans comes from our belief in the one true God. So love Jesus, serve His kingdom and thank God for living in the greatest country in the world!
