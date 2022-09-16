The Russian army is losing so badly that Putin is at risk of losing the support of the Republican Party.
Under attack
Today’s poll asks whether we would come together again if we were to be attacked again. We were attacked again by MAGA fascists on Jan. 6 and didn’t come together.
Children at risk
I think when these tragedies happen (and they are, all too often) the whole court system & DFS should be held accountable.
Missouri passed a law years back that states if a biological parent is fit, willing and able that is where the child must be placed. Children are NOT put first. The path of least resistance is taken way too often.
That little girl was left defenseless and this could have been prevented.
Medical marijuana
And none of the above statements talk anything about the law enforcement problems that will come from this. Nor has there been any talk about what happens at the workplace. Most places have a zero tolerance for alcohol and other drugs. Marijuana and the THC in it stays in the body and affects it for a longer time. Nobody wants to work around someone who is and you can tell can be drunk. How you gonna tell if someone is high on medical or recreational marijuana?
Trouble with lawyers
We know the former president’s defenses aren’t real because even his lawyers won’t endorse them.
Special session
Be sure to vote for increased pay for teachers instead of a tax cut. Ordinary Joe would receive $13.00 tax cut.
Brian Regan
in St. Joseph
We saw him at the Uptown earlier this year. He’s hysterical…and has a clean act that will have you laughing so hard it hurts!
Restore or
tear down?
Saving materials from buildings that MUST come down is one thing, but tearing down our historic buildings simply to sell off the parts is honestly rather vile.
Tear it out down and make room for a profitable business. That’s what’s wrong with this town.
LeBlond carnival
Loved going to the LeBlond carnival with my grandpa years ago! He said it brought back his youth when he would go to the Lake Contrary Amusement Park in his younger years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.