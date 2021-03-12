Loyalty test
The five GOP that are retiring (Pat Toomey, Richard Burr, Rob Portman, Richard Shelby and Roy Blunt) just to avoid the Trump madness in the primaries shows you Trump still isn’t done destroying the party. Why take a loyalty test to a loser who cost the party the White House, Senate and the Congress?
City and face masks
Make it optional and not mandatory.
Should have been personal choice from the start. If you are afraid, wear the mask and leave those of use who are willing to take the risk alone.
Let’s finish this race, Buchanan County. Ridiculous to stop wearing masks now!
The debate continues
And where’s the evidence of ballots in bins? Still waiting.
Trump requested a mail-in ballot just the other day.
School boundaries
Sounds like we need better strategically placed elementary schools and better & enforced boundaries for MS & HS. The biggest beneficiary of all this will be the private schools. I would expect the enrollment at both SJCS and LBHS to reach max capacity.
Looks like we have no say-so in anything...They have decided everything.
In the dog house
Wow. The dog got to go back home. Biden needs to go home to take care of the dogs. Before the country goes to the dogs.
COVID relief bill
I see Republicans suddenly care about the deficit again.
Canceling Dr. Seuss
Perfect article! This article is and should be the moderate stance on this subject. No one is perfect. I have no problem discussing those imperfections and even taking steps to fix them.
Weird how you don’t champion this as a private business making a decision for itself. Isn’t that what conservatives are all about?
Krug Park study
The more I think about this is just so irritating. Had to have a $20M dollar bond issue for bridges they failed to maintain and threatened to just close streets to get it passed because the city didn’t have the money. But now they vote to spend over a quarter of a million dollars for a study because they intend to try and shove another $52M dollar bond issue down our throats.
Do consultants and analysts really cost that much? It seems like a LOT.
Remembering
Clyde Weeks
He was a wonderful asset to the community.
