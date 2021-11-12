In a crisis
Consider these current critical points: We have a humanitarian open southern border invasion crisis, critical culture education crisis, political leadership crisis, coronavirus crisis, critical race crisis, global supply chain crisis, workforce shortage crisis, seaport and cargo ship docking crisis, plus a partisan socialist Democratic controlled anti-America free market leadership crisis.
Reason to whine
Trump gave $2 trillion away to the rich (2017 tax cuts) and you want to whine about giveaways. Use some common sense, whine about how little the do-nothing Republicans have done for the pandemic, voting rights, the insurrection, etc.
Economic numbers
Lowest jobless claims since COVID began. 5.6 mill jobs created under@POTUS — a record for any POTUS. Record high stock market. Wages up. 70% of adults vaccinated (up from 1% when JB took office). Kids can now get vaccine. Historic infrastructure bill passed. Winning for America!
Remember when Trump said the stock market would crash if Brandon won?
Area thefts
It’s sad that we have to lock up everything. I’ll take hitches off the trailer if I’m not around to watch it. I’ve also took the lug nuts off the wheels.
Infrastructure bill
And Sam Graves will try to take credit. Remember he voted against this.
Pretty sure no one has read the entire bill.
Dollar General shooting
So sad right about a couple of blocks from me:(. What is it going to take to get extra patrolling in our area?
Teacher pay
How about being supported ? These teachers are subjected to a lot of abuse from parents and children.
The district needs to protect and back the teachers. Treat them better.
It isn’t just about pay. There is also the issue of respect. Our society has shown less and less respect for teachers while requiring them to do more with less.
Strickland case
No one involved in the case thinks Strickland is guilty. Not the prosecutors. Not the police officers. Not even the people who testified against him. This is a huge travesty of justice. The governor could do the right thing and pardon him but refuses to do it.
Mindy moves on
Our city is losing a good one. Congratulations Mindy.
