The Republicans do NOT want to cut Social Security and Medicare down to nothing. It’s a well-known fact and has been for years that the Medicare Trust Fund is being depleted but nothing has been done by any administration to apply a fix. This is just another one of those ploys by the crybaby Democrats.
Society Security needs to be revamped to put a stop to the Democrats taking money to cover their out-of-control spending.
Frederick improvements
It’s about time we take pride in the main arteries that lead into our historic Downtown area.
Political violence
Interesting study by The Center for Strategic International Studies found that since Sept. 11, 2001 right wing extremists are responsible for 122 deaths. They found that in that same time period left wing extremists were responsible for one death.
Red and blue
Why continue to focus on Trump? He’s history. Is he your reason to support a failure? Another reason “vote blue, no matter who” is a bad idea. Joe’s the reason the Republicans will take both the House and the Senate.
Vote RED and Democracy is dead!
Do-Nothing Republicans knew that the recovery (which the Democrats have been laboring to set in motion) would start showing results by now, so they had to get their sheep (MAGAs) good and brainwashed so that they would still vote for the Do-Nothing Republicans in November. Vote BLUE get the crazies out of office.
Housing for homeless
It’s called build housing and homelessness ends.
Economy
turns around
The U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 2.6% in the third quarter, marking its first increase in 2022 and a sharp turnaround after six months of contraction — despite lingering fears that the country is at risk of a recession. Funny how the Do-Nothing Republicans fell all over themselves to hype up the supposed coming recession and anything that made the economy look terrible, so that it would be deeply ingrained in their sheep’s (MAGA’s) minds by the time this good news came out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.