Liberals harassment
If I were Sen. Sinema, the more these liberal idiots harass me, the more I’d be inclined to vote no on all liberal policies.
Throne of lies
Lies aren’t opinions. There is a difference. Well…to rational, thinking people there’s a difference. To Trumpers lies are currency.
Labor shortages
You get what you pay for, in all aspects of life. Nobody wants to invest in the city, school district, etc. You don’t want to invest in things, they won’t be great.
Maybe we need to get a bunch of immigrants and refugees in America — and St. Joe. We could put them to work. They could work the jobs Americans don’t want to work. They could get the country rolling again. No wait! Then Americans will say they are taking our jobs.
Library late fees
The fees, tracking and accounting probably don’t add up to enough to make it worth it. It’s too bad, though. The library is a place where many valuable lessons are learned; responsibility is one of them.
Kind of sad... and a sign of the times. Late fees were there to encourage responsibility.
Esports at Central
Right on. I like this. Can’t wait to see all the boomer rage about kids and video games. Should be fun!
Happy with Biden
No remorse here, Biden is a good person trying to do what most Americans want, at least the people doing their homework and getting the facts (not from FOX Entertainment or Fakebook). The main thing is that the lying fascist, racist, delusional insurrectionist traitor Trump is out.
Border crisis
The Biden administration has struggled for months to get a hold on the crisis at the southern border, where Border Patrol agents have been forced to contend with some of the highest levels of illegal immigration in decades.
Natural gas prices
What isn’t sky rocketing? Food, gasoline, natural gas, cost of living. You name it. It’s all just plain crazy.
U think bad now wait till snow starts flying.
Bunt, Hawley
on debt
Hawley wants to crash the world economy.
Blunt is acting like a Democrat. Glad he’s retiring.
Candy pot
Don’t understand why people want to do drugs...there are SO many better ways to spend money.
Mary Jane is the least of your problems. No one is going to hand out those. Have you ever met a smoker?
Band reflections
Way to go Irish Pride Marching Band!!!
