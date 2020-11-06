On Sam Graves

Everyone wants to talk about term limits. Then they go and vote someone in for 11 terms.

On urban riots

The riots are an example of Democrat leadership. Their tacit, and sometimes vocal support encouraged the riot, burning of property, looting of stores and general mayhem. They supported it because they thought it would hurt Trump. They had no regard for the hard-working, tax-paying merchants, nor the taxpayers (us) who must pick up the tab for the destruction. Those who rioted contribute nothing of value to this nation.

Better off with Biden

The hard truth is that under President Trump, we’ve become weaker, sicker, poorer, more divided, and more violent.

Better off with Trump

My entire family is far better off under the Trump admin. Our 401(k), college funds, jobs, etc. No complaints here!

St. Joseph supports Trump

As expected, I live surrounded by backward thinking uneducated hillbillies.

Nothing keeping you from moving. There are many others qualified to do your job who would be happy to live here.

Election decorum

It has always been the rule that you cannot wear political clothing to vote! It’s just this year some folks decided not to follow the rules!

Who cares what you wear, just vote.

They have no right to tell you what you can and can’t wear, not high school, geez.

On debris fires

Maybe the city should haul off the debris before it burns again. And the one on the Parkway. They’ve been there for months.

Conversion therapy

On a list of most pressing St. Joseph issues this is #972.

This isn’t 1543. Who voted against has some serious moral issues.

Waves of blue

The “blue tsunami” ended up a fizzle. Arizona flipped only due to the Californians, fleeing from that state.

COVID death

Terribly sad loss prayers for his family. I think the Monday Morning Coroners should stick to your day jobs. If you have a conspiracy theory please keep it to yourself. This family deserves our condolences and respect.

Our Trump endorsement

You all think a small newspaper’s endorsement is going to change this election either way? I don’t think so. People have already made up their minds who they are voting for.

Good for you News Press! I’m in Indianapolis now. Used to live there. At least some media is sane enough to show truth. Kudos.

Time to cancel my subscription. I don’t know why you go through the exercise of endorsing candidates since you pick all the Republicans.

Not a resounding endorsement. Kind of like, “I stepped in something nasty, but it will eventually wear off.” We can only hope.

You only had this one thing to do right. Given our reality, there was only one choice. And you chose to endorse a Hitler-esque candidate. He is the most malignant president we have had in my lifetime.