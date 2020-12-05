Different feathers

To the comment that Biden will bring this country “together.” Give me a break. After this past election, this country will forever be divided. Wake Up!

On the media

Tell me how...the parties don’t own the news media. The problem is that people want to hear what they want to hear. They’ll chase down any echo chamber they can find.

Pardon everybody

Part of the dignified way the Trumpers are handling defeat? Hannity is saying Trump should issue blanket pardons for his family and himself for any crimes that may have been committed while they were in the White House.

Virtual Academy

My son’s grades have improved with the Virtual Academy. I can actually see what he’s doing and help him where needed. And encourage him more.

In an online environment, students can spend as much time as they want thinking about and honing their own ideas. This can lead to greater conﬁdence and more elegant discussions.

ObamaCare’s future

ObamaCare will still be a part of government, but like now, unenforceable.

Casino smoking ban

It’s a money thing.

PJ does got a point. Why should the casino get special treatment, but again, on the other hand, it’s all about money.

Visions of

patty melts

Although I live in Texas, I

enjoyed the best patty melt ever at First Ward House

when I visited my son who lives in St. Joe!

So long, snow days

Some of my best memories are of snow days. Sledding with friends, shoveling snow for extra cash, snowball fights. Snow days were always an exciting way to wake up.

My kids are virtual students this year, and if there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that their schedules are very flexible. Even with virtual snow days, the students should have plenty of time and opportunity to get outside and make some memories if they so choose.

MGP explosion

We heard a huge boom ..looked at each other and said what was that? Waited to see if 911 was activated. We really think we heard it all the way north. But then..it isn’t that far away.

On paranoia

I remember when the paranoid right was just sure that Obama would declare martial law. Now they want Trump to do so.

Ads and more

Perhaps the day will come when we will only be able to watch ads without movies and programs interfering!