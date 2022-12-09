Played for coach Fenwick at both MWSU and at Missouri S&T and was not only one of the best coaches I ever had, but left a profound impact on me as I grew through college and was an even better man. I think this is a great hire.
Marriage equality
Love is love — and here’s to many years of a happy, and protected, marriage and life together.
Railroad contract
Seven days sick leave isn’t a lot to ask.
The railroads have cut manpower down and have been since before COVID. They aren’t trying to hire back people either. Many have quit and more will follow. The railroads make it near impossible to take days off without being penalized but we are required to be on call 24/7/365.
You know who
Hey I say keep the loser around as long as they want, he’s great for Democrats.
Food kitchen appreciation
I just want you to know how thankful I am that you provide this service to so many. Many people don’t understand that this is the one and only meal a person may get each day.
Avoiding entanglements
Washington urged the American people to take advantage of their isolated position in the world, and to avoid attachments and entanglements in foreign affairs, especially those of Europe, which he argued have little or nothing to do with the interests of America. And Ukraine is a perfect example of the “foreign entanglement” to be avoided.
School HVAC work
Federal aid money = taxes!
ER influx
Agreed people really need education on what the emergency room is for! Paramedics should also be allowed to educate people and have them call their doctors in the mornings. If you have been sick all day why didn’t you call your doctor instead if waiting until 5 minutes after the office is closed and decide to come to the ER.
I called my doctor at 8:05 in the morning, I am not exaggerating, and they were already full for the day.
Lake Contrary’s future
The pump isn’t going to matter until the water has a place to go. The lake bed needs dredged. All the pump is going to do is create a shallow wetland habitat for the ducks and geese a few feet deep at most.
