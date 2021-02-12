College grad bailout

So the “intelligent” college grad that couldn’t afford his degree wants the guy who couldn’t afford college to pay for his college debt???

Everyone who got a study loan applied with their eyes wide open. They knew the loan would have to be paid at some point. So why should the working taxpayers be responsible to pay it? Yes, some of the blame falls back on the people who approved the loan. Every borrower should have a cap on the amount they can get. A loan should never just be forgiven. I don’t care if it takes a life time to repay.

One every minute

If I were a Trump supporter I would be ashamed of myself for being such a sucker and allowing myself to be taken in by Trump.

January exemption

So, I guess this sets a precedent...Presidents can do what they want in the January after they lose the election since they are on their way out. Right.

Krug Park’s future

How about we take care of the pools, streets and sewers first!

Drunken sailors, all of them!

Mask mandate

Terrific! Doing the right thing and following the science to make our community safer!

The definition of insanity is coming to St Joe news comments expecting intelligent and compassionate responses in regard to a mask mandate.

Savannah

mascot’s future

A town that embraces this awesome mascot. So sad. Watch out Chiefs and Indians.

Change the logo, keep the name.

Everything seems to be offensive to someone.

Chiefs flagged

I can handle losing. What I can’t handle is a totally lopsided calling by the refs.

Looks like holding to me.

The lost years

Joe Biden’s Political Career – by year:

1973 — Biden enters politics...

1974

1975

1976

1977 — Biden fights to keep schools segregated because in his own words, “allowing blacks to integrate would create a racial jungle” Fact check me.

1978

1979

1980

1981

1982

1983 — BIDEN Taxes Social Security.

1984

1985

1986

1987

1988 — Ran for president but had to end his campaign after getting busted for plagiarism.

1989

1990

1991

1992

1993 — BIDEN Taxes Social Security, AGAIN.

1994 — Biden writes the “Stop and Frisk” law which is what blacks blame for “systemic racism” today. This law took millions of black men from their homes and transplanted them into prison. Way to go Joe. This was Biden’s biggest accomplishment in 47 years of elected office. Fact check me, it’s true.

1995

1996

1997 — Hang on, not yet.

1998

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003 — Still nothing...

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008 — Calls Obama the first “articulate” and “clean” mainstream African-American.

2009

2010

2011

2012 — Nope, nothing yet.

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020 — Now he’s ready to fix the country.