College grad bailout
So the “intelligent” college grad that couldn’t afford his degree wants the guy who couldn’t afford college to pay for his college debt???
Everyone who got a study loan applied with their eyes wide open. They knew the loan would have to be paid at some point. So why should the working taxpayers be responsible to pay it? Yes, some of the blame falls back on the people who approved the loan. Every borrower should have a cap on the amount they can get. A loan should never just be forgiven. I don’t care if it takes a life time to repay.
One every minute
If I were a Trump supporter I would be ashamed of myself for being such a sucker and allowing myself to be taken in by Trump.
January exemption
So, I guess this sets a precedent...Presidents can do what they want in the January after they lose the election since they are on their way out. Right.
Krug Park’s future
How about we take care of the pools, streets and sewers first!
Drunken sailors, all of them!
Mask mandate
Terrific! Doing the right thing and following the science to make our community safer!
The definition of insanity is coming to St Joe news comments expecting intelligent and compassionate responses in regard to a mask mandate.
Savannah
mascot’s future
A town that embraces this awesome mascot. So sad. Watch out Chiefs and Indians.
Change the logo, keep the name.
Everything seems to be offensive to someone.
Chiefs flagged
I can handle losing. What I can’t handle is a totally lopsided calling by the refs.
Looks like holding to me.
The lost years
Joe Biden’s Political Career – by year:
1973 — Biden enters politics...
1974
1975
1976
1977 — Biden fights to keep schools segregated because in his own words, “allowing blacks to integrate would create a racial jungle” Fact check me.
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
1983 — BIDEN Taxes Social Security.
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988 — Ran for president but had to end his campaign after getting busted for plagiarism.
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993 — BIDEN Taxes Social Security, AGAIN.
1994 — Biden writes the “Stop and Frisk” law which is what blacks blame for “systemic racism” today. This law took millions of black men from their homes and transplanted them into prison. Way to go Joe. This was Biden’s biggest accomplishment in 47 years of elected office. Fact check me, it’s true.
1995
1996
1997 — Hang on, not yet.
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003 — Still nothing...
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008 — Calls Obama the first “articulate” and “clean” mainstream African-American.
2009
2010
2011
2012 — Nope, nothing yet.
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020 — Now he’s ready to fix the country.