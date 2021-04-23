Save the children

Thanks News-Press for trying to educate these ignorant folk. Hitler was not a socialist and Orwell was. This school district needs all the money in the universe to save these children from a cult of lies.

Medicaid expansion

In regard to Medicaid expansion in Missouri, so, it’s their duty, those pompous Missouri Republican lawmakers, to monkey-wrench a voter initiative that expanded Medicaid in Missouri by a 53-47 margin. After all, the Missouri voters were stupid....had no idea what they were voting to approve......aaaaah but we clear-eyed Missouri Republican legislators, with our long long personal animus toward Medicaid expansion,.....we know what’s best for our lame brained Missourians.....”our” lawmakers say with a wink wink while flashing their best Simon LeGree sneer. The back stab is complete.

Different rules

Miraculously, hundreds and hundreds of Jan. 6 rioters weren’t compliant with law enforcement and managed to live. Most all of them went home that night to their loved ones.

New city manager

They couldn’t have picked a more honest, dedicated or knowlegeable individual then Bryan.

Krug Park plans

So we can spend money on something that most definitely isn’t a necessity yet our roads are all beyond horrible, the castle in Krug Park is beyond sad and was once a favorite of so many... sorry but it seems like the city needs to get their priorities

Blood and guns

If only a scientist would rise up and declare guns have caused six blood clots. They'd be banned in 24 hours.

History of havoc

Some question why a congresswoman (not senator) from California would be of concern to citizens of other states. One concern can be found in the federal flood relief legislation occasioned by the massive 1993 Missouri River flooding when farmlands, cities and towns, and transportation infrastructures were devastated by flood waters. It may be remembered St. Joe lost its water system to the flood, other communities suffered similar damages. Congress knew relief funds would be needed and in short time had legislation written for that purpose. However, Rep. Waters insisted on adding an amendment providing a stipend of $100 a week to "the youths of Los Angeles" (up to age 30) so they could obtain the "grooming" needed to aid their job searches. This met opposition from both Republicans and Blue Dog Democrats. Sen. Dole held firm and the Waters language was finally removed allowing passage of the bill and signed by Pres. Clinton in August after weeks of unnecessary delay caused by Rep, Waters' intransigence. And that, dear readers, is how a Democrat congresswoman from California can wreck havoc on citizens of another state.