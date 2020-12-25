End of hybrid education

Thank you for sending the kids back to school. Thank you for considering their education needs, their mental health needs, thank you for giving them as much normalcy as you can, and for taking the precautions to keep them and staff safe while in the buildings.

Hallelujah!

It seems premature considering we do not know when exactly one of the vaccines will be available to students and staff.

Just look at it as a football game, we’re going into the second half, we’re behind, but by the end of the school year we’re gonna pull this off and our kids are gonna get the education they deserve!

Vaccine arrives

Yes, sheep, get the vaccines so the communist can track every thing you do!

You got a cell phone? Better take a hammer to it.

I love these comments from people that have no MD behind their name not to mention all the other medical professionals that actually have the knowledge and education to understand the science. You clearly do not!

Dispatchers

in St. Joseph

Thank you dispatchers for ALL you do!

20 Who Count

Nurses are wonderful caring people.

Congratulations well

deserved!

Great article!! Great guy!! Congrats!!

More on the vaccine

I’m out! Not enough research has been done! What are the long-term effects from this?

Side effects include not dying from COVID.

Conspiracy theories

Facing the threat of lawsuits for defamation, Fox News and the upstart right-wing network Newsmax have begun broadcasting segments walking back wild election fraud allegations against voting-machine and software manufacturers.

Hunter Biden and the “Big Guy.” Lord help us all! We are getting a president who is in bed with China. What could go wrong?

Test scores

Amy Barrett passed the bar exam. Kamala Harris failed the bar exam. Ocasio-Cortez worked in a bar. Interesting comparison.

Political passions

Why am I not surprised that an angry, hate-filled Republican is incapable of understanding President-elect Biden will work for all Americans equally?

The Democrats have no moral compass, no integrity. They tried to destroy Trump for four years and now expect Republicans to “play nice.” They earned their scorn and can never expect support from true Americans.

Do people really believe that Hawley wanted $1,200 checks for people? It was a political stunt, because he knew the Senate would never pass it.

Middle school football

Well we should not have to go to KC to play football. Glad to hear this.

Should have been done 25 years ago.