Social Security’s future
SSA plan trustees and CBO estimate Medicare has five years of solvency remaining, Social Security, 10 years. Neither party is doing anything at this time to lengthen the life of these popular, some would say essential, programs. Something WILL be done, probably at the last minute and haphazardly, not thoughtfully and apolitical as was accomplished by President Reagan and House Speaker Tip O’Neill in 1983, reforms which have assured viability of SSA for nearly five decades. Whatever is finally done will involve some pain, reduced benefits, higher taxes or likely a combination. The massive Democrat spending proposal(s) now before Congress contain tax increases that would suck dry the revenue well right at the time the SSA programs will be most endangered, probably leaving vast reductions in benefits the only option.
Biden scorecard
Biden and his admin are totally inept... Afghanistan disaster, southern border disaster, legal immigration disasters... only thing Democrats want is more taxes and grab more of your money.
Vaccine mandates
I’m sick and tired of hearing about health care workers, cops, EMTs, firefighters and other frontline providers who complain and moan about vaccine mandates. If they don’t care enough about protecting the public to get a shot, they should find another line of work.
Vaccines for kids
They are less likely to spread it if vaccinated.
Immigration debate
So many say “I have no problem with legal immigration,” but that’s not true. The U.S. could loosen a lot of restrictions for immigrants. The same that say “legal immigration” say “no” to legal loosening of immigration laws. They’re maybe OK with very limited immigration, but not legal immigration.
COVID boosters
Well not me. I’ve had two shots and I’m done. DONE.
A phony war
The leaves have turned, the air is brisk and snowflakes are falling. Aren’t we very close to the time of year when Republicans accuse Democrats of blocking them from saying Merry Christmas?
Cool Crest return
Thank you for helping to make our community better. We are so thankful that you both took on this project so that this wonderful tradition can continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.