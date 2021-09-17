Test results
That didn’t take a lot of work…what would you expect with students being out of school for soooo long? They need the daily in-person teaching and repetitiveness to get these skills down.
Gee I wonder why when the kids were in and out of in-person and online teaching like a yo-yo. Math requires consistency to learn and those that struggle may not have received adequate Title services that were effective while online. Some students need hands-on and in-person learning to grasp math.
Vaccine mandate
Another smoke screen abuse of power to get all us talking heads looking left when they are going right… geez.
We’d be out of this mess already if it wasn’t for the “but muh freedoms” knuckleheads.
This whole mandate thing is just the beginning of our government taking control. You do what they say or you’re out of the picture.
There will never be herd immunity in America since the right is inflicted with herd stupidity.
Vaccine research is actually pretty easy. “Do I have polio? No. Why?”
Marijuana laws
It will be interesting to see how the law regarding recreational marijuana changes. Should people be allowed to drink and smoke or take horse wormer?
Election rules
One thing that can be said about Republicans, they are gullible sheep who need to be told how to think. Trump is losing a lot of Republicans! There’s some good news! Who or what will the Do-Nothing Republicans blame for losing elections now that they’ve suppressed the vote and applied their gerrymandering? Can’t be stolen cause you made the rules!
More on Afghanistan
It goes without saying that Republicans are pretty disturbed by the Biden Administration’s incompetent, neglectful, poorly planned and disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. But quite a few Democratic officeholders in Washington, who don’t see it as their job to go down with President Joe Biden’s ship, have also rightly condemned the embarrassing, panicked, deadly flight by U.S. forces.
Biden’s handling of the withdrawal was an epic military and foreign policy disaster, even some of those who previously supported the decision to end the war.
Thoughts on politics
How many Do-Nothing Republicans does it take to change a light bulb? None, they’d rather sit in the dark.
If Democratic socialism is bad, where are all the immigrants from Scandinavia?
