Funny all these calls about student loan forgiveness. Not sure if they are mad that someone is getting help from the government or mad because they couldn’t get into a college.
College bailout — Personal responsibility is highly underrated with this administration. So sad.
I just switched my “20-year home mortgage” to a “student loan.” Stay tuned for more financial advice.
There’s already a program for repaying student loans — it’s called a job!
Unsafe drivers
Please start driving safer people. Lots of us have babies in the car too.
They’re not going to stop being on the phone, speeding, running lights or tailgating. You’re the one that has to be observant.
ARPA debate
I would prefer investing in infrastructure that will increase the likelihood of new, good jobs. Crime is a function of poverty, so I’d try to eliminate the cause, and not the symptoms.
Wouldn’t adequate fire and police protection, reduced crime from car theft to drugs, neighborhood cleanups and more be an American Rescue Plan?
Physician returns
to Mosaic
A fine physician and mine for nearly 20 years.
Job participation
We’re nowhere near the lowest participation rate in history. But it is on the decline and has been for a while and will continue to decline. A, Boomers (a huge percentage of our population) is retiring. B, People are deciding that one income will suffice instead of two. I know the Trump Cult wants to think it’s just a bunch of lazy young people staying home and not working but that just isn’t true. Well, at least not the reason the rate is declining.
Question of trust
President Biden passes a climate bill ... Twice impeached Trump passes secret classified documents to an enemy. But Republicans say they don’t trust Biden?
